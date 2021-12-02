Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Shares of ESPO opened at $70.52 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47.

