Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,915 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

