Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,482 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of ManTech International worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

