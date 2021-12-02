Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Credit Acceptance worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 465.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $625.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.62 and its 200 day moving average is $546.82. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $315.63 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

