Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,360,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $58.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

