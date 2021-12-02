Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Pegasystems worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.10 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

