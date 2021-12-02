Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Unisys were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Unisys by 79.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Unisys by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UIS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

