Wells Fargo & Company Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup raised NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.