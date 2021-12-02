Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,050.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.71.

AZO opened at $1,806.83 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,783.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,621.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

