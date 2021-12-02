Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,248. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.