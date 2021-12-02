WELL Market Capitalization Achieves $19.02 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. WELL has a market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $31,655.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WELL has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00235660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

