WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

WLYYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

WLYYF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

