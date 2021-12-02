Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948,021 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

