Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DocGo (DCGO)

11/30/2021 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – DocGo had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/29/2021 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/24/2021 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/16/2021 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc. “

DocGo stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,032. DocGo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

