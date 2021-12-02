Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $14.39 million and $1.00 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

