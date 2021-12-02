Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,874,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,761,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $328.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.38.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

