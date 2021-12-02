Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

WRTBY stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

