Want Want China Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Want Want China in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Want Want China’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
About Want Want China
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
