Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.59.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

