Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.59.
NYSE DIS opened at $142.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
