Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

