W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.