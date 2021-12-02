VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,925,000.

Shares of VPCB stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

