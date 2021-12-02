VP (LON:VP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price target on VP from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

VP has a 12 month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £377.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 995.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 953.75.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

