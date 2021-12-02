Vortex Defi Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $52,092.95 and $2,095.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

