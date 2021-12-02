Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 685,126 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $14,182,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

VG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 6,463,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 36.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vonage by 15.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vonage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

