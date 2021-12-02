VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

VMW traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 158,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

