Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.