Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 75,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.80 and a one year high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.