Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

VWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 10.55. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.