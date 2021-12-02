Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.41. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $14,508,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

