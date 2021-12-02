Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 752 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.