Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $608,000 Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 239,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,067. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.