Vigilare Wealth Management Has $916,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 474,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223,834. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

