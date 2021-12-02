Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 265,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,700. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

