Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

