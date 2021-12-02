Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.52. 2,342,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,519,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.76 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

