Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.