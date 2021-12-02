Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.65. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,474. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

