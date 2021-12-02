Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,210.00

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 371530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.13 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £7.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.