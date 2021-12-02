Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post sales of $716.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.50 million. Viasat posted sales of $575.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

