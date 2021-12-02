Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98. 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Viad alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth $13,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viad by 15.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth $9,648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.