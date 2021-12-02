ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

