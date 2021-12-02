Vetri 1-Day Volume Reaches $180.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Vetri has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $180.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

