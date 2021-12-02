Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Cut to GBX 485

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 551.29 ($7.20).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 921.70.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

