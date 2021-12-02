Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VWDRY. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

