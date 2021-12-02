Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 9,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 401,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

