Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.44 ($0.35), with a volume of 624593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

