VersaBank. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

VersaBank. stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. VersaBank. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.30.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VersaBank. stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

VersaBank. Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

