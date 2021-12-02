Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$12.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

