Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) was down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.10 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Approximately 203,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 92,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.84.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.